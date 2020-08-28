Barbara (Bobbie) AllingBarbara (Bobbie) Alling, 95, passed away in peace on 08/28/2020. She was a beloved mother and grandmother who loved to golf, sew, play bridge, and spend time with her friends and family.Bobbie spent her childhood in Rapid City, SD, and moved to Tucson, AZ with her family shortly after her father Lloyd Kendall died at an early age. Her mother Sigrid worked several jobs to support her 3 children, Bobbie, her sister Marjorie, and brother Bill. There were uncles, aunts, and a grandmother living in the Tucson area who completed their family.When it was time for college, Bobbie attended University of Arizona. Her mother operated a family boarding house located on what is now the UofA campus, under tall pines that still stand today. Unfortunately, Bobbie was stricken with tuberculosis and bed ridden at home for a year. She recovered and found work in Phoenix. On a trip to Stockton, CA to visit her newly-married sister, she met Robert (Bob) Alling, and they were married for almost 5 decades, until Bob's death in 2000. They had moved to Scottsdale in 1968, where they raised 3 boys: William (Bill), James (Jim), and Robert (Ric), who in turn raised her grandchildren James, Rose, and Brady Alling, Tina Dayal (Raj), and Jessica Alling (deceased). Many cousins live in the Tucson area.Bobbie was an excellent homemaker, but she returned to work as her boys got older. She joined the Scottsdale Progress newspaper staff, eventually becoming Classified Advertising Manager until her retirement. She then was free to happily pursue her hobbies, taking up golf and joining a bridge group. But her greatest joy was volunteering with the Boys and Girls Club of Scottsdale Auxiliary. She, along with her many new friends, kept busy year-round sewing, building, and painting lovely creations to be sold at the annual holiday sale and fashion show. She also was a very creative grandmother, guiding 'her kids' in projects, costumes, and life lessons.Bobbie's life was not an easy one, but her Norweigan strength, easy spirit, and love of family made her a very remarkable woman. She will be greatly missed. Due to covid concerns, immediate family will gather for a brief prayer service at Richardson Funeral Home, 2621 South Rural Road, Tempe, Arizona on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM. However, a graveside service and reception will be held in Tucson at a later date. Friends may remember her through donations to Boys and Girls Club of Scottsdale Auxiliary, or Hospice of the Valley unit at Friendship Village, in Bobbie's name. Richardson Funeral Home, Tempe, Arizona is compassionately serving the Alling family.