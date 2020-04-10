|
|
Barbara Ann Bath-O'Callaghan
Phoenix - Barbara, a wife and mother peacefully passed away in Phoenix on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the age of 83 just 4 days shy of her 84th birthday.
Born and raised in Indiana, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Earl and Emma J. Bath. After going to grade school and high school in Indiana, she attended Chatham College (an all-girl school) in Pittsburgh where she met her husband, Jack O'Callaghan. Jack attended the University of Pittsburgh and the two were introduced to each other at a "mixer" between the schools. As the couple dated, Jack enlisted in the Air Force. The desire to start a "new life" together took them and their three young kids to the Valley of the Sun. They bought a new house in Glendale and never looked back.
Barbara was a stay-at-home mom. Although she did earn her degree at Chatham, being there for the kids was THE most important thing to her. She was a standout "home-room mother" for all three children. At home, she painted, mowed the lawn and played a LOT of cards (500, bridge and took everyone's money at the family poker games).
Barb and Jack became very adroit at home improvements. There wasn't a house the two of them didn't turn into incredible houses for entertaining large gatherings.
When they weren't entertaining, Barb and Jack would travel the world on the rails. They both loved trains and would go to the four corners of the globe to ride.
Barb's sense of humor was second to none, ALWAYS having a quick, tasteful retort for everyone!
She is survived by her three children - John Cornelius O'Callaghan IV (Jay) and his wife Jennifer Clare O'Callaghan, Steven Paul O'Callaghan and Elizabeth O'Callaghan; her three grandchildren - John Cornelius O'Callaghan V, Ross Brendan O'Callaghan and Shane Patrick O'Callaghan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a soon-to-be-determined date.
For online condolences, please visit hansenmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020