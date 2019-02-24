Services
Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
4310 East Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85042
(602) 437-0436
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resthaven/Carr-Tenny Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
4310 East Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Resthaven/Carr-Tenny Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
4310 East Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ
Barbara Ann Dean-Myslinski Obituary
Barbara Ann Dean-Myslinski

Phoenix - Barbara Ann Dean-Myslinski, 58, a loving and devoted wife and mother entered into Heaven on February 12, 2019. She was an Arizona native born in Phoenix on September 4, 1960 to Henry and Frances Dean. Barbara married Bob, her prince charming, on March 28, 1987 and shared their life together for 31 years. Barbara is preceded in death by her mother Frances Dean. She is survived by her husband Bob and their children Matthew and Timothy (Candace), granddaughter Caprice, her father Henry R. Dean, brothers Henry Dean, Jr (Flora), Robert Dean (Theresa), sisters Mary Parker (Rick), Cathy Molinar (Joseph), nieces Michelle, Ashley, Arlena, Nicole, Kristin and Sarah, nephews Bobby and Andy.

Services will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Resthaven/Carr-Tenny Mortuary & Memorial Gardens, 4310 East Southern Ave, Phoenix, AZ. 85042. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 am: the Memorial Service celebrating Barbara's life will begin at 11:00am with graveside services and burial to follow.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019
