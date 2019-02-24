|
|
Barbara Ann Duffy
Scottsdale - Duffy, Barbara Ann (Berry; Simpson, Reifman), RN, age 83, of Scottsdale, passed away Friday February 15th, 2019 in her daughter's Scottsdale home surrounded by family and the many prayers of friends and family near and far. Before all else, she was a woman of devout faith in God, which informed every aspect of her life. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School and of St Mary's Hospital School of Nursing in Waterbury, CT. During her 54-year nursing career she worked in every major hospital unit ranging from neonatal to intensive care. She served on many boards and committees and was a fierce advocate for the improvement of ethical standards among healthcare professionals. She taught nursing ethics at Scottsdale Community College. After decades at Scottsdale Memorial Hospital, she provided home health care and low-income outreach in the Payson/Pine/Strawberry areas where she had a summer/weekend home. She is survived by her sister Virginia Mangen of Tucson; brother Gordon Berry of Murrieta, CA; devoted ex-husband and father of her seven children William H Simpson of Seattle; children William and Sabrina Simpson of Seattle, Valerie Simpson and partner Mary Kay Yearin of Scottsdale, Jay Simpson of Scottsdale, Christine Simpson of Lake Forest Park, WA, Amy and Robert O'Connor of Leesburg, VA, Jon Simpson of Scottsdale, and Mary Cox or Redding, CA; grandchildren Molly Bernstein of Seattle, Cori Simpson of Sacramento, William Simpson of Seattle, Dallas Simpson of Seattle, Colette Cox of Redding, and Kevin Cox of Redding; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral mass will be held March 4th at 1:00 pm at St Maria Goretti Roman Catholic Church at 6261 N Granite Reef Rd, Scottsdale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Society of St Vincent de Paul of Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019