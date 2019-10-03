|
Barbara Ann Himmelberger
Phoenix - Barbara Ann Himmelberger, age 89, of Phoenix, AZ passed away on September 30, 2019, two weeks shy of her 90th birthday. A New Jersey native, she and Dad moved to Phoenix in 1950 while I was still a toddler (and still an only child). A devoted mother and homemaker, she enjoyed cooking, gardening, knitting, and reading. Although she was fortunate enough to travel much of the world with Dad, her favorite place on earth was Christopher Creek Lodge, where she and Dad rented a cabin annually for 30+ years. Dedicated to helping others, Mom was a lifetime member of the Scottsdale Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, where she worked as a volunteer for 30 years. She was also a founding member of the Chris-Town Women's Bible Study, where she taught a class on the Holy Spirit during that same period of time. Closer to home, she was a Cub Scout den mother and the front person for the Pomelo Park Great Pumpkin (Dad), a neighborhood institution for a legion of kids down through the years. She is preceded in death by many friends and loved ones. A mother, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother, she is survived by her husband of 72 years, Robert, my two brothers, Rob and Steve, our sister Barbara Ann (Crawford), myself, John, and our respective families. She was well loved by family and friends alike and will be greatly missed. Thank you, Mom, for everything! For those wanting to pay their last respects, Mom is resting in peace at Paradise Memorial Gardens in Scottsdale, following a private service for the family on October 4, 2019.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019