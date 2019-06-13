|
|
Barbara Ann Huish
- - Barbara Ann Huish (85) beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, May 31, 2019.
Born October 1, 1933 in Savannah, Georgia to Orson and Ruby Padgett. The family relocated to Mesa, AZ where Barbara graduated from Mesa High School and met the love of her life.
Glen L. Huish and Barbara were married for time and all eternity in the Mesa LDS temple on June 8, 1951. They were married 62 years prior to his death in 2013. Seven children blessed their home: the late Janet Forrester, Carol (Richard) Rawson, Andrea Creson, Eric (Diana) Huish, Triana (Jon) Semanek, LeAnn (Edward) Basha, and Mark (Rhonda) Huish. Barbara's pride and joy were her children, 28 grandchildren, 64 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter. She is also survived by her sister Mary Naylor, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many nephews and nieces. Barbara was preceded in death by Carolyn Kleinman, sister.
Barbara was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She spent many years teaching classes in sewing, cooking, canning, quilting, and various crafts. She won ribbons at the AZ state fair for her jams and jellies. Barbara loved the holidays. Especially Christmas. She looked forward to setting up a "Grandma Tree" for her grandchildren and neighborhood children. She enjoyed watching their faces light up with delight as they partook of the toys and candy decorating the branches. Barbara loved all and was easy to love.
A visitation will be held Friday, June 14, 2019, 6-8 pm, Bueler Mortuary, 14 W Hulet Dr, Chandler. AZ. Funeral will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, 10 am, LDS Chapel, 6345 S Lindsay Rd, Chandler, AZ. With a visitation, 9-9:45 am.
Published in The Arizona Republic from June 13 to June 14, 2019