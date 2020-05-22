Barbara Ann Marx



Glendale - Barbara Ann Marx, 69 of Glendale, AZ passed away on May 20, 2020. She was born in LaPort, Indiana on July 30, 1950. She died peacefully in her sleep. She was preceded in death by her husband, Irving and son Jeffery Marx. Barbara is survived by her son Daniel Marx, 1 daughter-in-law. She has 5 grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on May 30th at 1609 N. 54th Ln., Phoenix, AZ. at 10am.









