Barbara "Barb" Ann MichaelsScottsdale - Barbara (Barb) Ann Michaels (née Waaso) died peacefully in Scottsdale, AZ on June 25, 2020 at the age of 83.Barbara is survived by her husband, William (Bill) Michaels of Scottsdale, AZ, children William Michaels Jr (Maureen), Linda Lewis (John) and David Michaels (Lisa), grandchildren Andy Michaels (Danielle), Kevin Michaels, Tyler Lewis, Kaden Michaels and Laine Michaels, great grandchild Rory Michaels, and siblings Jackie Gohn, Darlene Griffin and Charlotte Krawczak (Glenn).Barbara was born on August 6, 1936 in Michigan City, IN to Oleon Waaso and Viola Losinski. She married her loving husband Bill in Milwaukee, WI in 1970. Bill's career took Barb to home locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, North Dakota and Iowa. Bill credits Barb's loving support for much of his career success. Upon Bill's retirement, the couple relocated to Scottsdale, AZ and have traveled the world together.Bill and Barb welcomed 3 children and 6 grand/great grandchildren into their home and they all will remember her as a kind, gentle, and loving mother who encouraged and supported them to pursue their goals. Barb was an extremely accomplished homemaker and dedicated and loving partner to her husband Bill for over 50 years. She was a generous and giving individual who loved life, family, and friends and who was passionate about doing the very best she could in everything she touched. She was an active and dedicated member of Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church and often volunteered at the Parish.A full celebration of Barb's amazing life will take place at a future date given the recent surge in the pandemic. A funeral service will be held at Saint Gabriel Catholic Church in Cave Creek, AZ on Wednesday, July 1 at 11:00 a.m. We ask that friends and family emphasize personal safety in their decision to attend. Masks and social distancing will be required.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Vincent de Paul - Phoenix. Condolences can be sent to Messinger Funeral Home - Pinnacle Peak.The family would like to thank Doctors and Staff at HonorHealth Thompson Peak Medical Center - along with HonorHealth Foundation - for their efforts, care, and dedication to Barbara