Messinger Mortuaries
12065 North Saguaro Blvd.
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
(480) 837-5588
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of The Ascension
12615 North Fountain Hills Boulevard
Fountain Hills, AZ
Interment
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
23029 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ
Barbara Ann Naber


1937 - 2019
Barbara Ann Naber Obituary
Barbara Ann Naber

Phoenix - Barbara Ann Naber was born on January 11th, 1937 in Buffalo, N.Y. to Vincent and Stella Gimeno and was the youngest of two children. She had three sons, Michael, Paul, and David. She went home peacefully to our Lord and Savior on July 29th, 2019. She was preceded by her loving husband of 59 years, Colonel (USA) Elmer W. Naber, Jr. and is survived by two sons: Michael and David.

Barbara married Elmer in 1959 and began a new life as a US Army wife. She traveled to many places enjoying different cultures, including Germany, Holland, Hawaii, Colorado Springs, Santa Barbara, Virginia and Kentucky. Mom was an expert at managing her husband, her boys and her own career. She received her degree in Chemistry from Austin Peay State University. She worked as a chemist at Hazleton Labs in Maryland and later for ten years with the City of Tempe. She was very active with the Church of the Ascension in Fountain Hills where she had lived since 1986.

Mom enjoyed gardening, needlework, stained glass, painting and drawing, fishing, golf, Broadway musicals, watching baseball, and cooking. One of her greatest joys was giving back to a multitude of charities.

Catholic Mass will be held at the Church of The Ascension, 12615 North Fountain Hills Boulevard, Fountain Hills, Arizona on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:30am, and internment services will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, Arizona on August 5, 2019 at 12:30pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019
