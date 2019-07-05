|
|
|
Barbara Ann Wendt
Peoria - Barbara Ann Wendt (Hall) was born on September 6, 1949 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Imogene and Elton F. Hall, and departed this life on July 1, 2019 in Peoria, Arizona. Barbara was raised in Indiana until the age of 6 when she came to Phoenix. She attended Desert View Elementary School and Sunnyslope High School, and in 1967 graduated from Sunnyslope.
In 1965, she met Richard Wendt and on August 2, 1969 they were married at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Phoenix. They were married for 49-plus years and had three boys: Jeffrey, born September 8, 1971; Kevin, born July 27, 1974; and Michael, born July 25, 1976.
She entered the nursing profession, starting as a candy striper at John C. Lincoln North in 1968. She then worked as a nurse's aide while attending Phoenix Union Area Vocational School, where she earned her LPN degree in 1980. She also competed in a National Vocational Industrial Clubs of America competition that year and took first place in the nursing category. She worked at Maryvale Hospital, Banner Thunderbird Hospital and John C. Lincoln Deer Valley Hospital in the Emergency Departments of those hospitals.
Barbara retired from the nursing profession in 2008, and spent her remaining years attending events for her children and grandchildren, continued bowling, playing bingo and enjoying travelling to see her family and friends and the wonders of the earth.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 49 years Richard; sons Jeffrey, Kevin (Junell) and Michael (Tracie); six grandchildren (Hunter, Jessica, Dylan, Jonathan, Madison and Kaitlyn); her father Elton; and her sister Joyce Anderson (Jack). She was preceded in death by her mother Imogene and her sister Barbara Jean.
Services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Emmaus Lutheran Church. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the service to follow, and a luncheon to be held after in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Emmaus Lutheran Church in Barbara's name.
Hansen's Mortuary (602) 944-1561 is handling arrangements.
Published in The Arizona Republic from July 5 to July 6, 2019