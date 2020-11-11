Barbara B. Jones



Mesa - Jones, Barbara Beckmeyer of Mesa, died on November 15, 2019. She was age 72. Barb was born in Mt. Vernon, Illinois on October 15, 1947, the daughter of Wilfred H. and Louisa Hall Beckmeyer. She shared her birth date with her mother and grandmother, Helen Clarke Hall. Her grandparents were Helen Clarke Hall and R.G. Hall; and Mary Pottoff Beckmeyer, Millie Pottoff Beckmeyer and Fred Beckmeyer.



She grew up in Mt. Vernon and attended the University of Illinois attaining BA and M.Ed degrees, with graduate study at ASU. She moved to Arizona in 1972 and taught choral music and music education in Mesa, Scottsdale, Kyrene and Gilbert. Following teaching for seventeen years, she became the manager of Bob's law firm. Barb was a member of the Heard Museum Las Guias, earning four Ketohs; Heard Museum Guild, receiving posthumously the Heard Museum Lifetime Achievement Award. She enjoyed giving tours at the Heard, assisting docents with guiding skills and computers, and guiding children. Barb was the author of the Heard Museum Speakers Bureau Manual, Heard Museum California Basket Show, Navajo Classic Serape, and many others. She was a member of In Tempo Bridge, Mesa Music Guild, Art Masterpiece, Mesa Symphony Orchestra (board member and performer), and Mesa Country Club. She enjoyed playing piano, and loved a spirited conversation. Barb's determination, wisdom, passion and laugh will always be treasured in our hearts.



Barb is survived by her husband of 49 years, Robert W. Jones III JD of Mesa; daughter Jennifer Allyson Jones Galante MD PhD of Foster City, California; two granddaughters, Diana Aurelia Galante, age 5, and Minerva Adriana Galante, age 3; and daughter Jackie Ann Jones M.Ed JD of Phoenix. Her brother was Fred Beckmeyer who died in Vietnam in 1968.



A Celebration of Life was held at her home in Mesa, Arizona, November 24, 2019. The family requests that the Heard Museum, Phoenix, Arizona, receive Memorial gifts in her honor.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store