Barbara Bueker Stewart
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher, friend, mentor and sage, Barbara Bueker Stewart departed this world on May 18, 2020 at the age of 87.
Barbara passed peacefully at the Sherman Home Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix after a brief illness. She is survived by her four children, Susan Bueker Nolan, Barbie Bueker Formichella, Charles Bueker and John Bueker. Survivors also include 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous friends and one persnickety feline. She was predeceased by husbands Carl Bueker and Donald Stewart, and by her parents and siblings.
Barbara was born on September 16, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Howard and Lois Swaggerty. She would leave Detroit 31 years later when the Bueker family moved on to Phoenix, but she never lost her love and admiration for the city of her birth. She spoke often of the beauty and culture of the mid-century Detroit she knew as a girl.
Ms. Stewart attended Cooley and Redford High Schools in Detroit and then the University of Michigan. She completed her education 20 years later at Glendale Community College and Arizona State University before embarking on a memorable career as an art teacher in the Glendale Elementary School District, where she inspired countless students over the years to pursue their artistic vision.
An accomplished artist in her own right, Barbara produced an enduring series of strikingly unique paintings and other art dating back to the mid-1960s. Some of her more notable work can be viewed on her website at www.barbarastew-art.com.
Barbara provided a loving home for her husband Carl and four children during their now legendary years on the Phoenix street known as Joan De Arc Avenue. The memories are endless. Susan tells the tale of the "narrow eyes" peering through the front window shutters when a curfew was missed. Barbie remembers her mom's love of books and how she always found the money to buy her kid a new SBS paperback at school. Charles thinks back on his mother's supreme gift of empathy, treating him to pizza after a particularly rough ball game in high school. John fondly recalls the decidedly eccentric "Good Morning" song with which Barbara gleefully greeted the household at the start of each new day.
Barbara Bueker Stewart lived her life with grace, courage, compassion, love and wit, and left a happier world in her wake. The scope and reach of her kindness and wisdom are quite immeasurable.
A celebration of life for Barbara is in the planning stages and will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Arizona Humane Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 31 to Jun. 7, 2020.