Barbara C French
Phoenix - Barbara C French died April 11 in a hospital in Valencia, Spain while on a vacation tour with her husband. She had been suffering from acute arthritis, asthma and several other ailments. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Barbara was born in 1943 in Buffalo, NY. She was the oldest of four children of Edward G Carpenter and Barbara M Carpenter (Bobbie). She attended middle and high school in Fort Worth, Texas. She graduated from Texas Tech University with a double major in English and History. While at Tech she met David and they married in Northridge, California on May 29, 1965. She taught high school English and middle school for three years while David finished his degrees at Texas Tech and Purdue University. They moved to Arizona in 1968 and lived there most of the next 50 years. She graciously accommodated David's career moves that required brief relocations to California, Massachusetts and Utah.
Barbara was an avid reader all of her life as evidenced by the many filled bookshelves all over the house. Science fiction and fantasy were her first choice, but she read all genres and was active in a book club up until her death. She even tried her hand at writing a book. It was reworked several times and suggested more appropriate for juvenile fiction, but alas, was never published.
Her love of reading, books and children were the perfect combination for her to work in the library at the elementary school where her children attended. She also served several years as a Girl Scout leader for her daughter's troops. Later in her life, she worked at the Spitalny Elementary School Library where daughter Jennifer taught for several years.
More recently, Barb was a part of the Pencil Pal Program at Mountain View School where she wrote letters back and forth with students to help them practice writing, grammar and social skills. Barb also served as the secretary of the Moon Valley Canyon HOA board for several years. In addition, she had a talent for making Christmas stockings and tree skirts for the family and incredible cakes for the grand children's birthdays.
Barb loved having the family over for special holiday meals and bringing mementos for her family from her travels and thoughtful things for birthdays and Christmas. She greatly enjoyed spending summer days at the family cabin in Munds Park where she could sit on the porch and read and watch the birds and squirrels.
She is survived by her husband David and daughters Jennifer French Crone and Kerry Bonham and grandchildren Ethan, Asher, Kate and Jake. They all live in the Phoenix area. She is also survived by her siblings Ann Mathews and Griff Carpenter in California and Chris Luther in Oregon.
A private memorial service will be held at the Phoenix North Mountain Visitor Center on May 11. Please no gifts or flowers. Instead, donate to your favorite school, library or charity.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 26, 2019