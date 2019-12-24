|
Barbara Cherry
Black Canyon City - Barbara Jean Cherry, age 81, of Black Canyon City, Arizona passed away at 12:13pm on Friday December 13, 2019. A first generation Irish, Barbara was born April 3, 1938 in Queens, New York the daughter of George and Agnes (Kahn) Marshall. She married John T Cherry on July 6, 1983, he survives. Barbara attended Queens High School in Queens New York, and graduated from there in 1956. Barbara spent many years raising her 3 boys, living in both Queens New York, and then settling in Scottsdale, Arizona. She spent 5 years as office manager for a local obstetrician before becoming a OBGYN assistant for many more years. Barbara had a love for reading, and was know to read up to four books a week. She was a wonderful mother and wife. With her super smile, she genuinely had a love for life and lived life to the fullest. Her radiant smile lit up any room, and her beauty and personality was always the bell of any party or reunion. She is and will be missed by all who knew her, and if you never had the privilege to meet her, you truly missed out on one great lady. Heaven is rejoicing with her presence. Besides her loving husband of nearly 38 years, Barbara is survived by two sons, Steve Becker, and Rob Becker, and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death and is reunited in heaven with her son Adam Becker. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.greenacresmortuary.net for the Cherry family.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019