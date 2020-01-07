|
Barbara Dale Brisco
Barbara Dale Brisco, age 77, passed away peacefully after a quiet battle with stomach cancer on December 17, 2019 at a hospice home in Rock Hill, South Carolina. A lifelong resident of the West, she had recently moved to be near her youngest daughter in Fort Mill, South Carolina.
Barbara, the oldest of three children, was born September 27, 1942 to Robert Edward Dinkel, Sr. and Edith Virginia Decker in Burbank, California. She spent her childhood in Bisbee, Arizona; Hawaii; and also Tranquility and Culver City, California. She graduated from Culver High School and attended UCLA. Barbara married her first husband, Richard Colli, at nineteen, and together they had five children.
In 1979 she married Jerry Brisco, joining his son and her five children and then completing their family by adding one daughter together. After spending several years living in Southern California where they owned clothing stores, they settled in Tempe, Arizona in 1985.
After moving to Arizona, Barbara's focus was on being a mother and eventually a grandmother. She spent many years serving others and particularly enjoyed prison ministry in Phoenix area jails. Her creative mind lead to a strong desire to leave the world a better place for those who came after her. This was especially evident in the many houses that she remodeled throughout her lifetime.
After Jerry's passing in 2002, Barbara moved several times to homes in Utah, Oregon, California, back to Arizona and finally to South Carolina. With each move, she continued to work on beautifying each of her homes.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jerry Raymond Norris Brisco, brother Robert Edward Dinkel, Jr., and son Daniel Colli.
Barbara is survived by her children: Julianna (Jim) Decerrini, Eileen (Kelvin) Bailey, Joseph (Kathi) Colli, Sara Colli, Candice (Ryan) Fairbanks; son-in-law Robert Brisco; grandchildren: Sara Elder, Ethan (Kursten) Elder, Jacob Elder, Rebecca Robinson, Madison Colli, Bailey Colli, Braden Colli, Corynne Colli, Jacob Fairbanks, Samantha Fairbanks and Jack Fairbanks; sister Virginia (Jay) Siegel; sister-in-law Linda Dinkel; and four nephews.
Barbara will be interred at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, UT.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020