|
|
Barbara (Bobbi) Dawe Allen
Barbara (Bobbi) Dawe Allen, 78, passed away Monday, March 16th, 2020. She was born in Abilene, KS, November 6, 1941 to Howard and Virginia Dawe. She married Burrell C. Allen III January 12, 1963, while living in Santa Barbara, California. Burrell and Bobbi moved from California to Colorado in 1967. In 1979, they moved to Phoenix, AZ with their three sons. Bobbi retired from Sun Health in 1995. Bobbi was an example of a life lived for others. She spent many hours volunteering for various agencies including Hospice of the Valley. She spent time knitting caps for babies in the crisis nursery and she was named a Volunteer of the Year for John C. Lincoln hospital. She supported UMOM and the Phoenix Rescue Mission. She used to say no matter what your troubles were, there was always someone less fortunate. She could not have been more proud of her family and was an integral part of the lives of her grandchildren. She made great memories and loved to laugh. She was strong in her faith and attended daily mass for years. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Mary Jane and Jean, husband, Burrell and son, Scott. She is survived by two sons, Jeff (Beth) and Chip (Suzy), grandchildren Derek, Carter, and Morgan, and her good friend, Richard McDermott.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020