Barbara Dean
Phoenix - Barbara Lee Womack Dean, age 92, passed away May 8, 2019. She was born April 14, 1927 in Los Angeles, California to Porter and Leta Womack and moved to Phoenix in August of that year. She graduated from Kenilworth Grammar School, North High School, Phoenix College and attended ASU. Barbara married Clayton Dean in 1948 and was active in the Boy Scouts with their three sons, did fund raising for the YWCA, was a life member of the Good Samaritan Hospital Auxiliary and an active member of First United Methodist Church. When her husband retired in 1986, they moved to Sedona where she was a member of the Friends of the Sedona Library Board and active in P.E.O. They returned to Phoenix in 1996. Barbara was a world traveler and an octogenarian author of romance novels. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Clayton, son William and her grandson Corey, and she is survived by her sons James (Carrie) and Gary (Susan), and by her grandson Ryan. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 24th at 11:00 am at the First United Methodist Church, 5510 N. Central Ave. Remembrances may be sent to First United Methodist Church.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019