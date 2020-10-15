Barbara Elaine "Bobbie" Swanson
Phoenix - Bobbie Swanson, 88, was taken up to heavenly glory to be with her Lord and Savior on October 4, 2020. She was born April 2, 1932 in Minneapolis, MN. She grew up in Portland, OR and graduated from Oregon College of Education. She married the love of her life, Duane Swanson in Portland. Fourteen years, and four children later, the Swanson family moved to Scottsdale. Bobbie proudly served as homemaker and nurturing mother. She enjoyed music, played the piano, sang in choirs, and taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible classes. She served as Prince of Peace Lutheran church council president, and as church office manager. She was Assistant to the Director of senior ministries at the Beatitudes, and later became Director of Senior Adult Ministry at Christ Church Lutheran in Phoenix. Bobbie was a Stephens Minister serving others with compassion and understanding in time of grief, suffering and loss. Since childhood, Bobbie loved God and her Christian faith and life embodied the overflowing grace of God to others in her unconditional love, kindness, and sincere care to her family, friends, and those in need. After retirement, Bobbie and Duane moved to their mountain home in Starlight Pines. They made wonderful friends and enjoyed hosting their children and grandchildren at "the cabin." Bobbie was instrumental in growing and facilitating a cancer support group through the American Cancer Society
, serving many women from the Mogollon Rim area. Later, they moved into a bungalow at the Peaks Senior Living Community in Flagstaff. Bobbie and Duane's last move was in 2015 to the Terraces of Phoenix, a Senior Community. They happily rejoined Christ Church and felt "back home" in Christian fellowship. In 2016 Duane passed away after a short battle with cancer. Bobbie loved her family and spending time together. But, next to her love for Jesus, she loved her husband Duane most over their 62 years. Bobbie dearly loved all who survived her: brother Jay Vick of Silverton, OR, daughter Elaine Norton and husband Jack of Queen Creek, son Eric and wife Karen of Fort Collins, CO, and son Leif of Phoenix; 5 treasured grandchildren: Nicole, Janelle, Noelle, Taylor and Leah, and 5 great grandchildren: Nathan and Austin, Sebastian and Olive, and Kaia. She was preceded in death by her husband Duane and daughter Valerie. The family extends warmest thanks to Bobbie's many caring and compassionate staff at the Terraces of Phoenix, especially the past few years as she dealt with Parkinson's Disease. She loved all her caregivers, and we know they loved her. Bobbie, always a kind and friendly person, will be missed by all her family and friends. She will be remembered for her strong Christian faith, bright smile, kindness, acts of service to others, abundant grace, and perpetual gratefulness A service of celebration of Bobbie's life will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Christ Church Lutheran, 3901 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, 85018. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
, the Parkinson's Foundation, or Hospice of the Valley. Please visit www.messingermortuary.com
