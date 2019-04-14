|
|
Barbara Elazari Bergman (ne: Genser)
Phoenix - August 1, 1944 - February 14, 2019
After struggling with a long-term illness for eight years, Barb succumbed to the effects of her debilitating disease on February 14. Barb was a truly great lady, wife, aunt, and friend.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 34 years, Michael Bergman (Phoenix, AZ) and niece Lori Kleinerman (Peter) and nephew David Kleinerman (Anne), and their children Hannah and Max (Chicago, IL).
Barb was a person of the mind, with great intellect and an Ed.D. in Institutional Management. Moreover, she was a person of the world, who thrived on international travel and made her way across the globe to some of its most interesting and remote locals. Barb was generous & kind, and could always be counted on for her wisdom and business acumen. She also never missed a celebration—acknowledging the importance of life's many rites of passage. Barb was one-in-a-million, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Donations may be made in Barb's honor to the FTD society at https://www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission/ .
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019