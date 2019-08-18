|
|
Barbara Elizabeth Drapeau
Glendale - 93, passed away on August 12, 2019. She was born on November 26, 1925 to the late John and Edith (Van Cleave) Baker in De Beque, CO. Barbara attended De Beque High School and later achieved an LPN to pursue a career in Nursing. Barbara is survived by her children; Roland (Lori), Ron (Melody), Rosemary Marrotte, (Tom), Roger (Kathy) and Roy (Teri), 14 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Raymond George Drapeau and her oldest son, Robert Raymond. A Visitation will be held August 20, 2019 from 5-8pm at Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary in Glendale, AZ, with a Rosary at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on August 21, 2019 at 10am at St Raphael Catholic Church Glendale, AZ. Committal will be on August 21, 2019 at 2pm at National Memorial Cemetery of AZ. Condolences can be left at www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 18, 2019