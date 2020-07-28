1/1
Barbara Elizabeth Meyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Elizabeth Meyer

Phoenix - Barbara Elizabeth Meyer, 77, passed away on July 25, 2020.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of Joe and Edna Elgin. She is a graduate of Towson High School. She was employed in retail management.

She is survived by her devoted husband Michael A Meyer, twin daughters Michelle Meyer Shilling (Robert) and Barbra Meyer Doud (Thomas), grandchildren Marc, Amelia, Lauren, Mary, Alexandra, Lillian, Owen, and beloved pets Freya and Mister.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:30am at Saint Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church.

Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 28 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Saint Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved