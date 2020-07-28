Barbara Elizabeth Meyer
Phoenix - Barbara Elizabeth Meyer, 77, passed away on July 25, 2020.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of Joe and Edna Elgin. She is a graduate of Towson High School. She was employed in retail management.
She is survived by her devoted husband Michael A Meyer, twin daughters Michelle Meyer Shilling (Robert) and Barbra Meyer Doud (Thomas), grandchildren Marc, Amelia, Lauren, Mary, Alexandra, Lillian, Owen, and beloved pets Freya and Mister.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:30am at Saint Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church.
Visit hansenmortuary.com
for online condolences.