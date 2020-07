Barbara Elizabeth MeyerPhoenix - Barbara Elizabeth Meyer, 77, passed away on July 25, 2020.Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of Joe and Edna Elgin. She is a graduate of Towson High School. She was employed in retail management.She is survived by her devoted husband Michael A Meyer, twin daughters Michelle Meyer Shilling (Robert) and Barbra Meyer Doud (Thomas), grandchildren Marc, Amelia, Lauren, Mary, Alexandra, Lillian, Owen, and beloved pets Freya and Mister.A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:30am at Saint Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church.Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.