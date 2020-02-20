|
|
Barbara Elizabeth Toone Alvord
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Barbara Elizabeth Toone Alvord. We will miss her terribly and she was loved by all. Services will be held on Saturday February 29th 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, located at 4225 North 56th Street, Phoenix Arizona. Viewing at 9 a.m. and service to follow at 10 a.m. More info on Messinger Mortuaries website, Scottsdale, AZ
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020