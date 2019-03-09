|
|
Barbara Ellen Downey
Scottsdale - Barbara Ellen Downey (Stutler) passed suddenly, in her home in Scottsdale, Arizona, o n the morning of February 15th, 2019 at the age o f 69 .
Barb was born in Inglewood, California o n August 17th, 1949 to Bud and Shirley Stutler. She was a California girl, growing up in Torrance, California with her brother David, who now resides in the west valley of Phoenix, Arizona. After attending college in Arizona a t both Northern Arizona University and Arizona State University, where she earned a Masters in Teaching, she was bound for London, England to teach a t The American School in London, located in St. John's Wood. Before she could get there however, she was introduced to a long haired hippy musician who was a lead singer o f a local Tempe, AZ band. Seeing her one night a t a show he asked his friend, "who is THAT?!". She then approached him and said, " I know you, you're Tim Downey. I've seen you sing many times before!" From that moment o n , Tim knew his life was to be changed forever. So he followed her to London, not the other way around a s he would have you believe. They were married in the summer of 1976 in London.
After living in London for a year, the happy couple relocated to Tucson, Arizona, where Tim grew up. Barb taught 5th grade English for several years before she and Tim began their family. They, had their first child, David M. Downey, in 1981 and their daughter, Erin Downey, in 1986 . After relocating to Phoenix for Tim's work in 1992 , Barb stopped teaching and began a career in real estate where she excelled as an agent for 10 years until retiring to help manage Tim and the estate, with what seemed to b e a full time job on it's own.
She loved swimming, laughing, joking, working out, family meals, morning crosswords, shopping, and spending a s much time a s possible with her friends and family. Barb was a bright shining light who always had a huge smile on her face and was ready to embrace you with open arms, without question. Anyone who ever met her, loved her. She always had kind words for everyone and everyone always had kind words for her.
Barb is survived by her husband Tim, son David (wife Alexandra), daughter Erin ( husband Eric), grandchildren Elija and Noah and brother David.
Barb gave life meaning, her purpose on this earth was clear. To love unconditionally and spread joy like it was her job. She fulfilled both like a professional. Our hearts hang heavy with sadness, but feel full to the brim with the love that she left behind for each and every one of us. We love you, unconditionally, Barb. You were the best wife, mother and grandmother we could have hoped for. Our eternal love, may you rest in peace.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019