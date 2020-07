Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Eugenia Carlson



Loving wife, sister, and mother Barbara Eugenia Carlson (nee Bailey), December 13 1941-July 4 2020. She is survived by her husband Richard, of Scottsdale, AZ, daughter and son in law Laura Carlson and Mike Portt of Toronto, Canada, and sister Joan and husband Jim Frisch of Fort Myers, Florida.









