Barbara Faye Rowley



Barbara Faye Rowley, 69, passed away on November 4th, 2020. She was born May 9th, 1951 in Massillon Ohio to Robert P. and Twila Watson. Barbara is survived by her siblings, Karen Watson and Robert J. Watson and her children, Robin Sepulveda, Michael Rowley and Heather Shumway. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to an animal rescue or zoo.









