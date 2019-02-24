Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mater Misercordiae Mission
1537 West Monroe Street
Phoenix, AZ
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Mater Misercordiae Mission
1537 West Monroe Street
Phoenix, AZ
Marinette, WI. - Barbara died peacefully at home on February 18, 2019. She was born in 1934 to Leo and Emma Giroux and lived in Marinette, Wisconsin. There, she graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in 1952. After graduation, she worked at Wisconsin Bell Telephone Co. until moving to Phoenix in 1960, where she began working for First National Bank as the secretary to the President. After retiring in 1994, Barbara maintained her activities with the woman's club, a bridge club, as well as caring for the homeless animals who ventured near her home. Survivors include her sister Frances Kennedy, brother Jeffery Giroux, along with many nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held at 9:00 A.M. prior to the Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February 25th, 2019 at Mater Misercordiae Mission, 1537 West Monroe Street, Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arizona Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019
