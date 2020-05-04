Barbara Hartz



Scottsdale - Barbara Hartz, a long time Scottsdale resident, died on April 10th. She was born on March 15, 1931, in Jamaica Plains, Massachusetts, the daughter of Eva Plucy and Jack Bean. She was the widow of George E. Hartz Jr. and the mother of four sons - George, Richard, David, and Raymond. Richard died tragically in an automobile accident in 1970.



George and Barbara met in 1948 while both worked at Prudential Life Insurance Company in Newark, New Jersey. They married in 1951 and moved to West Caldwell, New Jersey, and were very active in church, scouts, and civic affairs. In 1968 George was transferred to Phoenix and they moved to a new home in Scottsdale. They were very involved with Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, especially with the youth groups and scouts. George attended Scottsdale Presbyterian church. Barbara was a founding member of the Birthright of Maricopa County and was a working member of the Birthright Board until George was transferred back to Newark in 1975.



On June 29, 1981, Barbara met Mother Teresa during her visit to New Jersey. The next day Barbara and George became coworker volunteers for Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity Sisters, Brothers, and Fathers - very busy several days each week.



In 1986 George retired and they moved back to Scottsdale. In 1987 Bishop O'Brien invited Mother Teresa to come to Phoenix and establish a home for the homeless next to Our Lady of Fatima Church in Phoenix. Once again George and Barbara became very busy coworkers on an almost daily basis, and also supported the Sisters' prison ministries. They also visited several of Mother Teresa's homes in India.



On August 23, 1991, George lost his battle with colon cancer, but definitely touched the hearts of all he met. Barbara continued as an active coworker for the next ten years. In 2005 Barbara became a docent at the Old Adobe Mission in Scottsdale and authored a booklet "The Story of the Little Adobe Mission Church and How It Evolved" under her pen name of Eva S. Dukra.



In 2015 she moved to the Beatitudes in Phoenix. She loved her little apartment, the people, the campus, and, most of all, she loved tending the beautiful flowers in her own little garden. Barbara had a remarkable life and left a loving imprint upon all. Barbara is survived by her sons George, David, and Raymond, and by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.









