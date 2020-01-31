|
Barbara Hintze Miller
Scottsdale - Barbara Ruth Laughman Hintze Miller, age 84, was born on December 10, 1935, in El Paso, Texas, and died peacefully on January 26, 2020, in Scottsdale, Arizona. The oldest child of William and Ruth Laughman, Barbara had an idyllic childhood in El Paso, Texas, surrounded by her three younger siblings. Barbara's father, known as "Uncle Willie," first served in the Army while stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, and then managed and owned early electronics sales, parts, and repair stores; he passed on to Barbara a love of all things computer-related and the belief that everything could be figured out. Barbara's mother, known as "Petesie," was a homemaker and extremely competitive and accomplished bowler and bridge player; she passed on to Barbara an intensely competitive spirit and a love of mathematics in all its forms.
Barbara met her first husband, William Hintze, when her dad was the assistant scoutmaster to her brother's Boy Scout troop and the handsome Bill was the scoutmaster. Ten years separated their ages, but when Barbara turned 16, Bill asked her parents' permission to court her, and they were married soon after. They experienced the romantic love story of a 25-year marriage, and raised four children (Robin, Fred, Richard, and Willie), but Bill, then serving as President of Grand Canyon College, died of a heart attack at the age of 52. Mom's second husband, Chester Miller, was a very different man from her first husband, but loved her dearly and took care of her all of their 27 years of marriage, and was a magnificent grandfather to her grandchildren. Barbara liked to say that she had been richly blessed by being married to two outstanding men.
Barbara graduated from Austin High School in El Paso right before marrying Bill, and then began several years of taking community-college courses as Bill held different pastoral positions in churches in Missouri, Texas, and even Guayaquil, Ecuador, while he earned his Th.D. in New Testament Studies. When the family came to Phoenix in 1969 so that Bill could teach theology at Grand Canyon College, Barbara finished her B.S. in Mathematics at GCC. After Bill's death, Barbara continued her Computer Science education, and finished her Master's in Computer Science, from Colorado State University, right after her marriage to Chet. Barbara then began teaching Computer Science at GCC and founded the Computer Science Department there. She left teaching for a computer-programming career at Honeywell, and retired as a Senior Systems Analyst at the age of 62. Barbara was an active Christian, church member, and choir singer all her life, for forty years at First Southern Baptist Church in Phoenix and five years at Paradise Valley United Methodist Church in Paradise Valley.
Barbara leaves behind her four children: Robin Hintze Kreutzberg (David), Frederick Hintze (Deborah Mann), Richard Hintze (Laura), and Willie Hintze (Wendy); seven grandchildren, Ben Kreutzberg (Allison), Rebecca Kreutzberg Michaels (John), Luke Hintze, Jake Hintze, Zach Hintze (Ashley), Rachel Hintze, and Bethany Hintze; and three great-grandchildren, Tobias Michaels, Logan Hintze, and Harper Jean Hintze. Barbara is also survived by her brother, Richard Laughman (Beverly), and her sisters Arthiss Laughman Kliever and Kathrine Laughman Bolton (Mike), and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
A rollicking celebration of Barbara's life will be held at Brookdale Desert Ridge, 4050 East Bluefield Avenue, Phoenix 85032, on February 15, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, if you are so moved, the family asks that you make a donation in Barbara's name to the Grand Canyon University Scholarship Foundation at https://gcuscholarshipfoundation.org/ or by mail to GCU Scholarship Foundation, 24 W. Camelback Road, Suite A-407, Phoenix, AZ 85013.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020