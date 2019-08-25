|
|
Barbara J. DeBlassie
- - On August 13, 2019 Heaven's gates opened to welcome Barbara J. DeBlassie (83) into God's arms; she joined her beloved husband, Larry and her loving parents George and Alene Willigrod. She was born on July 24, 1936 in Gallup, New Mexico. Barbara is survived by her cherished daughter, Barbara Alene (David), her precious granddaughter, Ashleigh (John), her adorable great grandson Rurik, her dearest brother, Bill (Monica) and numerous nieces and nephews. Barbara was a devoted and joyful homemaker all of her adult years; she began a career in collections in her mid-40's, initially working for Sears, then the Bureau of Medical Economics for many years until her retirement. Barbara cherished her family and friends. She was a fun loving soul with a youthful spirit, and a lovely sense of humor. She graced all she knew with her open, loving heart and benevolence. Although she will truly be missed by all, the beautiful imprint of her presence will remain in the hearts of all her loved ones. A viewing will be held at Messinger Mortuary Scottsdale on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5-7:00pm, followed by a Rosary/Eulogy. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, 10:30am at St Thomas the Apostle Church, Phoenix, AZ. A Celebration of Life will follow Mass and be held at The Henry, Camelback and 44th St, Phoenix, AZ, from 1-4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's name to the (lung.org), are welcomed and appreciated.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019