Barbara (Bobbie) J. Pelka
Scottsdale - Barbara (Bobbie) J. Pelka, age 85, of Scottsdale, passed away April 6, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Bobbie is survived by her daughter Korie, her son Mike and her three grandsons.
Born in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, Bobbie grew up in East Orange, New Jersey, where she met her predeceased husband of 62 years, Max. In 1964, they moved to Scottsdale, Arizona for health reasons. Bobbie worked in student-focused services at Scottsdale Community College, volunteered for Hospice of the Valley, and was an avid artist.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to , P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD, 21741. Condolences may be sent to 2614 N. 66th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019