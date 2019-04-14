Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Pelka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. (Bobbie) Pelka

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara J. (Bobbie) Pelka Obituary
Barbara (Bobbie) J. Pelka

Scottsdale - Barbara (Bobbie) J. Pelka, age 85, of Scottsdale, passed away April 6, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Bobbie is survived by her daughter Korie, her son Mike and her three grandsons.

Born in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, Bobbie grew up in East Orange, New Jersey, where she met her predeceased husband of 62 years, Max. In 1964, they moved to Scottsdale, Arizona for health reasons. Bobbie worked in student-focused services at Scottsdale Community College, volunteered for Hospice of the Valley, and was an avid artist.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to , P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD, 21741. Condolences may be sent to 2614 N. 66th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now