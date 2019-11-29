Services
Menke Funeral Home
12420 N 103rd Ave.
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 979-6451
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Stearns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jane Stearns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jane Stearns Obituary
Barbara Jane Stearns

Barbara Jane Stearns, age 72, born May 18, 1947 in Phoenix, AZ passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Larry, mother Carolyn, father William, sister Sandra Gertjejansen and brother Michael. She is survived by her 3 sons Michael, Timothy (Karri), Kory (Brianne), sisters Deborah Reynolds, Shelley Strachan (Bob), Toni Olson, brother Pat Harris, 7 grandchildren Preston, Austin, Tyler, Tanner, Madisyn, Jordan, Jace, and 2 great grandchildren. Services will be held at Menke Funeral Home 12420 N. 103rd Ave. Sun City, AZ 85351 on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at 9:30 am viewing, with services beginning at 10:30 am. Visit www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Menke Funeral Home
Download Now