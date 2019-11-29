|
Barbara Jane Stearns
Barbara Jane Stearns, age 72, born May 18, 1947 in Phoenix, AZ passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Larry, mother Carolyn, father William, sister Sandra Gertjejansen and brother Michael. She is survived by her 3 sons Michael, Timothy (Karri), Kory (Brianne), sisters Deborah Reynolds, Shelley Strachan (Bob), Toni Olson, brother Pat Harris, 7 grandchildren Preston, Austin, Tyler, Tanner, Madisyn, Jordan, Jace, and 2 great grandchildren. Services will be held at Menke Funeral Home 12420 N. 103rd Ave. Sun City, AZ 85351 on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at 9:30 am viewing, with services beginning at 10:30 am. Visit www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019