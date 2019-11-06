|
|
Barbara Jane Williamson
(Oct. 30, 1946 - Oct. 23, 2019)
Born in Abbevill, LA.,died in Suncity, AZ. Preceded in death by parents Robert L. Waters and Della L. Waters, brother Bobby and sister Sandra. She is survived by her loving husband Steve Williamson. She retired from Sherwin-Williams Co. financial dept. in 2008. We were together for 15 wonderful years (married for 12 years). We hoped for many more years together, but her congestive heart failure wouldn't allow it. We are both members of the Moose lodge #2243 in Peoria Az. where we both enjoyed many nights singing at karaoke with our friends and Moose family members. Everyone and I loved listening to her sing her country songs. I will miss that and always love you. Love, Steve. A small and informal life remembrance will be held at the Moose lodge at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2019