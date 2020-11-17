Barbara Jane (Compton) Young



Fountain Hills - Barbara Jane (Compton) Young, 90, of Fountain Hills, passed away on November 12, 2020. She is survived by Stan, her beloved husband of 61 years. Barbara was born in Fairmount, Indiana on August 27, 1930 to Willard and Lula (Rich) Compton. After graduating from Fairmount High School in 1948, she attended Earlham College and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Marion College. Barbara and Stan met in Frankfort, Germany where he was serving in the U.S. Army and she worked for the U.S. Government. They were married on June 21,1959 in Fairmount and lived in various locations including Washington, California, Kentucky, Indiana and Thailand, where Stan was stationed as an officer in the U.S. Army. After their two children were born and Stan retired from the military in 1974, they relocated to Scottsdale, AZ, where they lived until moving to Fountain Hills in 2016.



Barbara had been a member of Valley Presbyterian Church in Scottsdale since 1974 and was an active volunteer with church, school and other community organizations. She was a substitute teacher in the Scottsdale Unified School District for several years and worked as an office manager at Scottsdale Village Square and Westminster Village Scottsdale until her retirement. Barbara and Stan enjoyed living in the Fountain View Village community since 2016. Barbara was an extraordinary caregiver, always thinking of others before herself. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Jeanne White and a brother, Phillip Compton.



She is survived by daughter, Karen (Mark) Garland, of Naperville, IL; son, John, of Casa Grande; sister, Patricia (Jack) Milam, of Jerome, MI; grandchildren, Kimberly (Daniel) Soto, Kelly Young, Kara, Joshua and Justin Garland, Andrew (Michelle) Summerlin, Kaitlyn Young; great-grandchildren, Makayla Summerlin and Victor Soto; several nieces and nephews.



Special thanks to her caregivers at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and Hospice of the Valley Eckstein Center in Scottsdale. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an organization of your choice.









