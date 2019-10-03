|
|
Barbara Jean Andresen (Keeney)
Phoenix - Barbara Jean Andresen (Keeney), 77, died July 7, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. Born June 21, 1942; Beloit Wisconsin to Ralph & Mary Keeney. Graduated Central High School. BA, MA in Elementary Education (ASU).
Barbara was an educator, a successful business owner and a member of several clubs related to Doll Collecting, Genealogy, Gardening. She was a beloved wife, mother, friend and grandmother.
Survived by husband Hermann, sons Erik and Charles, grandson Daniel, siblings John Keeney, Gordon Keeney, Kathie Moore. Celebration of Life: Beatitudes Campus, 1610 W. Glendale Ave, Phoenix, in the Everett Luther Life Center. Monday, October 7, 2019, 2 PM.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019