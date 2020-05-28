Barbara Jean (Cook) Blansit



Sun City - Marsha WEBB (sister)



Barbara Jean (Cook) Blansit was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on June 7, 1939 to Robert Norwood Cook and Alice Emma Cook. She died peacefully in her Sun City home, surrounded by loved ones on May 18, 2020.



Barbara leaves behind her Beloved husband of 60 years, Larry Joe Blansit, her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Frye, son Pete Shannon Blansit, grandson, Levi Mathes, sister, Marsha Ann Webb and son in laws Rick Frye and Roger Webb.



Barbara grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah and in early 1955, her family moved from Salt Lake City to Phoenix, AZ.



In 1997, Barbara and Larry moved to Sun City. They became members of the Valley Church of Religious Science and later she became a "Practitioner" at the Church. Barbara sang and danced with the Sun City Tip Top Tap Dancers, All that Jazz and The Sun City Pommes. She was the writer and moderator of the Funny Fashion Show. Barbara made hats and costumes for some of the shows. She was also voted "Queen Mum" of the Red Hat Society of Sun City.



Celebrating Barbara's life



A private family service will be held on Friday June 12, at 12.00 noon.



In addition, a gathering with refreshments will be at 4.00 pm.



If attending please phone 480-371-5277 for confirmation and directions.









