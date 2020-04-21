|
Barbara Jean Hancock Heap
Tonto Basin - Barbara Jean Hancock Heap, Tonto Basin, AZ, passed away on April 13 in Flagstaff, AZ. Barbara Jean, known as "Bobbie", was born on July 25, 1933 in St. Johns, AZ to Joseph Carl Hancock and Louise Brown Hancock. She was the oldest of 4 children including Marilyn, Carl and Pat. Bobbie met her husband, Ronald Heap, in St. Johns, AZ when she was in high school. They married on November 18, 1950 in Show Low, AZ. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Mesa, AZ Temple on January 2, 1951. After Ronald joined the Air Force, they moved to Spokane, Washington where their daughters Pam and Kerry were born. When Ronald's service in the Air Force was completed, they returned to Arizona where they raised their family. In addition to their daughters, they had 3 sons, Ron, Rusty and Tony. Bobbie was outgoing and fun to be around. She made friends easily. Bobbie worked for many years in a variety of positions. Her favorite job was working in credit unions. She loved working with people and helping them. After Ronald retired, they relocated to Tonto Basin, AZ where she lived for the rest of her life. After retirement, Bobbie became very active in the Tonto Basin Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She held the position of Relief Society President for many years and held other positions in the church after leaving her Relief Society President duties. Bobbie is survived by her children: Pam (Abel) Estrella, Ron (Gina), Rusty (Romaine) and Tony. In addition, she has 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald, her daughter Kerry, her parents and her siblings Marilyn and Carl. Due to the current health crisis, memorial services will be scheduled at a future date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020