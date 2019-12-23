Resources
Barbara Jean Hefner

Barbara Jean Hefner Obituary
Barbara Jean Hefner

It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Jean Hefner announce her passing after a long illness, on 12/06/2019, at the age of 64 years. Barbara will forever be remembered by her husband and best friend, Thomas, her daughter Valerie (Michael), and 8 grandchildren. Barbara will also be remembered by her sister Beverly and many nephews, nieces, and extended family and friends. Barbara was predeceased by her brother, Thomas.

Barbara preferred no services to be held.

Everyone who knows Barbara is aware of her love of animals and her pride of being a breast cancer "warrior". Memorial donations in memory of Barbara can be made to your local humane society and Susan G. Komen .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
