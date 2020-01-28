Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
Red Mountain Methodist Church Columbarium
Mesa, AZ
Barbara Jean Hiebert


1927 - 2020
Barbara Jean Hiebert Obituary
Barbara Jean Hiebert

Broomfield, CO - Barbara Jean Hiebert left us from Broomfield, Colorado, passing in her 93rd year on January 10, 2020. She loved her family, friends, life, travel, dogs, cooking, sunshine, sewing, and Christmas. She was wary of the internet and politicians. Over her life she always loved the companionship of a dog, they brought her joy, and daily walks kept them both fit.

She was born March 11, 1927 to Leroy and Maude Loudenback in Cashmere, Washington. She worked at the family fruit business and at 18 went to college in Seattle. Barbara married Richard Hiebert in Cashmere in 1950. Barbara and Richard raised their two children: Steve and Nancy in Los Alamos, New Mexico where they lived until 1985. After that, they retired to the land of the sun- Mesa, Arizona. Barbara (Nano) loved her 5 grandchildren, Benjamin, Jacob, Laura, Alisha, and Cameron: And of course loved her 4 great grandchildren, Kaylee, Iona, Tess and Bodhi!

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, and sisters, Truth Nock, Myrtle Allasina, Bernice Dwinell, and her brother Don Loudenback.

In lieu of flowers, donations could be made toward Dementia and Alzheimer's Research.

A Celebration of Life service is be planned for April 24, 2020 at the Red Mountain Methodist Church Columbarium in Mesa, Arizona, where she will be interred alongside Richard. Reception to follow.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
