|
|
Barbara Jean Hogenes
Sun Lakes - Barbara Jean Hogenes, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday September 15th 2019, at the Renaissance Memory care, assisted living facility in Sun Lakes Arizona.
Barbara Jean Hogenes was born July 30th 1939 in Chino California, daughter of Walter & Betty Shipley.
She graduated from Longmont High School in 1957. After she graduated High School she was a homemaker and Mother. She went to work in daycare after her children were all of school age. She was a Director at Mary Moppets and Cactus Preschools for many years. She enjoyed children and was a positive role model for parents and children alike.
She married widower Al Hogenes in August of 1991 and once again became a homemaker and added multiple children and grandchildren to her family. She loved all of her children and loved to have the grandchildren and eventually her great grandchildren visit and spend time playing with them.
Barbara loved church, travel, quilting, her beloved Arizona Diamondbacks, working in the yard and most of all, family gatherings.
Barbara is survived by her husband Al Hogenes, Children; Cindy McGown, Mindy Fowler, Kristena Grossman, Bobby Jones, Dick Hogenes, Cindy De Jong, Wynanda Swanson, 23 Grandchildren, and 32 Great Grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents Walter Lee & Betty Jean Shipley, Brother James Leon Shipley, Daughter Diana Denton and Grandson Christopher Swanson.
Family & Friends are invited to a viewing on Monday, September 23rd, 2019 from 10 -11 at Sun Lakes United Methodist Church, 9248 E Riggs Rd, Sun Lakes, Funeral services immediately following.
A Heartfelt thank you goes out to the staff, caregivers, and Hospice at the Renaissance Assisted Living facility, in Sun Lakes.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to the Parkinson foundation / Sun Lakes United Methodist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Tempe Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019