Barbara Jean Schultz
Barbara Jean Schultz born in Melrose Park, IL 3/22/1947 passed away peacefully on 11/17/2019 after a brief illness.
She will be lovingly remembered by her 3 sisters Carol Keith of Wauconda, IL, Sharman Keeney and Deborah Alderman of Sarasota, FL. Also surviving are brother-in-law Dennis Schultz and wife Fran of Mesa, AZ Fondly remembered and missed by many nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband George. Also by her mother Dorothea, father Talmadge, and sister Jacqueline Foster.
A short memorial service will be held at Melcher Chapel of the Roses on 11/21/2019 at 43 S. Stapley Dr Mesa Az.
Barbara was embraced by many families in AZ. Her gifts and acts of service bore the fruits of friendship and love from parents and children alike.
Barbara was known for her love of animals and could not pass by a dog or horse without stopping to pet and admire them.
She greatly enjoyed her annual sister's trips for 16 years all over the country.
Those who so desire can make memorial donations to any animal charity or rescue group.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019