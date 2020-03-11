|
|
Barbara Joy Constantine Baker
Phoenix - Baker, Barbara Joy Constantine
67, of Sun City, Arizona, went to be with the Lord March 7, 2020 with her daughter and son in law by her side. Barbara was born on August 1, 1952 in Steubenville, Ohio. Barbara is survived by her daughter Jessica Joy Stevens (Joel), grandchildren Calvin, 21 and Augustus, 16 of Peoria. Her mother Janice Constantine, and siblings Sandra Constantine, Rick Constantine, Renetta Christopher (Pete), several nieces and nephews, located in several states, also survive. Barbara was proceeded in death by her husband, Donald Joseph Baker, and father, Joseph Constantine. Barbara attended Marion County Public Schools, Greenwood Public Schools, Metropolitan Schools, and Martinsville Jr. High School and graduated from Arsenal Technical high school, Indiana in 1970. She graduated from Ball State University, Muncie, Indiana in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. Barbara taught 1st, 2nd, and 3rd grades in the Indianapolis Public school system, for 5 years. In 1979 Barbara relocated to Phoenix to be near her mom and aunt. Deciding to completely change careers Barbara worked in the Maricopa County Juvenile Courts Center. In 1982 she began working for The City of Phoenix where she taught computer classes for 16 years and then transferred to the Personnel Department joining the citywide training team. Upon retirement from the City in 2008, Barbara pursued her love of her grandkids, travel and volunteering.
Barbara was friends with everyone! She was an outgoing, accepting and adventurous person who loved to help others.
In 2004 she remarried the love of her life after a 25 year separation. Barbara spent many hours with the grandchildren, taking them to movies and trips to various states, amusement parks, Encanto Park in Phoenix, making gingerbread houses, and lunch or dinner dates. Barbara and Don had several foster children in their care as well. She gave them a caring and loving home. Barbara used her many talents and skills when volunteering with Feed my Starving Children, 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, 2016 in Rio, the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah, 2006 Torino, Italy, 2012 London and Paralympic games in Toronto, Canada, the Orpheum theater, Woman's Shelters, AARP, 1996 and 2008 Super Bowls held in Phoenix, her daughter's school, and numerous other. She was an auxiliary member of The Phoenix Zoo from 2015 to 2018. She loved the zoo and took everyone who visited there. She has left her mark with a brick and hand print as you walk into the zoo. Barbara's other love was football, she had season tickets to the Arizona Cardinals since they moved to Arizona in 1988. When her husband passed in 2010, her son in law Joel was her football companion. They even got to go onto the field in 2016 and hold the American Flag before the game and she received a signed football from the coach. Visitation will be held at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary, 710 West Bethany Home Road in Phoenix on Sunday, March 15th, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. with rosary at 8 p.m. The Catholic Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4715 North Central Avenue in Phoenix on Monday, March 16th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., with an interment at St. Francis Cemetery 2033 North 48th Street in Phoenix immediately following mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations the made in Barbara's name to The Phoenix Zoo Auxiliary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020