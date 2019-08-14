Services
Bunker Family Funerals & Cremation- Garden Chapel
33 North Centennial Way
Mesa, AZ 85201
(480) 964-8686
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bunker Family Funerals & Cremation- Garden Chapel
33 North Centennial Way
Mesa, AZ 85201
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Citrus Heights Stake Center building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2549 N. 32nd St
Mesa, AZ
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Citrus Heights Stake Center building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2549 N. 32nd St
Mesa, AZ
- - Our beautiful and beloved wife, mother and "Nanny", Barbara June (Payne) Ipsen peacefully passed away unexpectedly on August 6, 2019. She was encircled by love with her husband, and children around her. She was born December 31, 1937, in Oakland, CA to E. Junius and Helen Dixon Payne.

Her treasures in life were her family and faith in Jesus Christ. She married her husband, Robert, of 63 years in the Mesa AZ Temple. Her children are Robin (Mark) Harmon, Jannie (Greg) Brady, Bradley Payne (Suzanne) Ipsen, Dana (Jeff, deceased) Groscost. She has 17 wonderful grandchildren and 31 precious great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Bette (Robert) Peterson, many cherished nieces and nephews, and many special friends.

She lived a wonderful life of service and is a friend to all. Through her talents and creativity she made everything beautiful. Oh, how we will miss her …our lives will never be the same. To know her was to love her - and to feel her love for you.

A visitation will be Friday, August 16th from 6-8 PM at Bunker's Garden Chapel, 33 N. Centennial Way, Mesa, AZ. Her funeral services will be Saturday, August 17th at 11AM with a visitation from 9:30-10:30 AM at the Citrus Heights Stake Center building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2549 N. 32nd St, Mesa, AZ. For complete obituary go to www.bunkerfuneral.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 14, 2019
