Barbara Kauth Stine
Tucson - (11/26/1932-9/15/2019)
Barbara Kauth Stine passed away in Tucson on September 15, 2019. She was born in Bronxville, NY, the daughter of Willard L., and Ruth Zirkel Kauth. She married G. Harry Stine at Colorado College in Colorado Springs in June 1952. Barbara was widowed in 1997 and continued to live in Phoenix until 2012 when her family moved her to Tucson.
Barbara worked as an executive secretary and medical transcriptionist, but is recognized more for her volunteer activities throughout the communities where she lived. In the early years of the National Association of Rocketry (NAR) she was the organizations secretary/office manager, as well as competition secretary. While her children were growing up in New Canaan, CT, she was a Girl Scout Leader and Camp Director, Synchronized Swim Instructor and soprano singer in the community chorus. When the family moved to Phoenix in 1973, she became involved with the Arizona Dressage Association, the Pio Salado Golden Retriever Club, the McConnell Singers and the Valley of the Sun School.
She is survived by her three children Constance R. Stine of Mesa, Eleanor Stine Masek of Marana and George W. (Bill) Stine of Carefree, two granddaughters, Jenny Lopez of Tempe, Laura Stine of Paradise Valley, and two great grandsons, Oliver and Bohdi Lopez.
A Celebration of Barbara's life will take place on Sunday, November 3, 12 Noon-3PM at the Hermosa Inn in Paradise Valley, AZ. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the National Association of Rocketry at www.NAR.org or the Girls Quest, (formerly the Girls Vacation Fund) at www.girlsquest.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019