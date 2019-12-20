Services
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:30 PM
Barbara Kay (Tidd) Portnoy

Barbara Kay (Tidd) Portnoy Obituary
Barbara Kay (Tidd) Portnoy

Barbara Kay (Tidd) Portnoy passed away at her home on December 17, 2019 at the age of 80. She was with her family at her passing. She is survived by her beloved son, Robert (Tamara) Portnoy; and grandchildren, Dana K. Portnoy and Alyssa C. Portnoy. She is preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, R. Joyce Portnoy; brother, William Tidd; father, William A. Tidd; and mother, Rosella (Hurst) Tidd. Her rich life was full of giving, caring and sharing. She ran a successful business with her husband. She traveled to many places and enjoyed many friends.

A memorial service and reception will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, 2:30 p.m., at Green Acres Mortuary, 401 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please support cancer research with a donation in honor of Barbara Portnoy to UNM Foundation mailed to UNM Cancer Center, 700 Lomas Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 or visit https://www.unmfund.org/fund/unmcc-cancer-research-fund. Please visit our online guestbook for Barbara at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019
