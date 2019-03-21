|
Barbara Lani Stern
Scottsdale - Barbara Lani Stern, 71, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on March 9th 2019 due to complications from cancer treatment.
Barbara was a fighter who wouldn't go down easy. This was her second battle with cancer and she held on as long as she could. She was a retired teacher of over 30 years - most of which in a Juvenile Detention Center. Barbara was nothing short of a character and not someone you'd easily forget. She made lasting impressions on everyone she encountered and was full of life and chutzpah up until the very end.
Barbara was predeceased by Albert & Peggy Stern. She is survived by her children Ava, Jesse, Zev, Naomi, Muji & her grandchildren Sofia, Tegan & Alex along with her two younger brothers Andrew and Matthew.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 21, 2019