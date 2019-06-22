|
In Loving Memory of
Barbara Lee Copus
1948- 6/21/2019
We lost our dear and special friend a year ago today. She was loved by her son, Robert Drieling,wife, Nicole and two grandchildren.She loved all of us back and showed all of us by helping with whatever we asked. We miss her laugh and her smile all the time. Our hearts are heavy still.
Sadly missed by Son, Robert, Wife, Nicole, 2 grandchildren. Her friends, Debbie, Lauren, Patty, Terrie Ron, Marcia, and Mary,
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 22, 2019