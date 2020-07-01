Barbara Loraine Nusbaum



Barbara Loraine Siniff Nusbaum was born September 1, 1930 in Preston, Minnesota. Her family moved to Phoenix, Arizona when she was in her early teens. There she met & married (March 11, 1950) the love of her life, John Henry Nusbaum. They bought their "forever home" near 15th Avenue & Camelback - outside Phoenix city limits! - in 1953. Together they raised a family, traveled the world and bought a summer home in Munds Park, Arizona. Barbara continued to travel and maintain the 2 homes after John's passing in March of 2009, then she sold the properties and moved to the Beatitudes Retirement Community in August of 2017. Everywhere Barbara went she made wonderful friends who were just like family. Barbara moved on to make new friends at the age of 89 on June 24, 2020, dying peacefully after fighting complications from cancer in the throat. She is survived by her 3 children, Richard (Robin) Nusbaum, Nancy Fisher and Gary (Susan) Nusbaum; her nieces Pam Metcalfe and Penny Lowry; her 2 granddaughters Tonya (Danny) Romisher and Kristina (Mark) Federico; and her great-grandson Matthew Federico. Service information is yet to be determined. Donations in her memory may be sent to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix AZ 85014 - the family is eternally grateful for their assistance, dedication and compassion.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store