Barbara Lou Tiffany Tizard
Barbara Lou Tiffany Tizard, a native Arizonan mother of four known for her dynamic energy, steely resolve and gift for unpredictable repartee, died Nov. 25 in Phoenix in her sleep. She was 97.
Born Feb. 7, 1922 in Globe, she grew up on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation as the only child of two pioneer parents, Wellington Earl Tiffany, a teacher and later sheriff, and Ada Hubbard Tiffany, the first Postmistress of San Carlos. Their daughter grew up around Tiffany's Trading Post, where a vast collection of Indian art was amassed, much of it later donated to the Arizona Historical Society and to Arizona State University as the Barbara Tizard Collection.
Barbara was known for her vivacious personality, classy demeanor and loved music, played clarinet in the Globe High School marching band and joined every club at the school. She performed at the 1939 Worlds Fair in San Francisco and studied voice at University of Arizona following semesters at Mills College in Oakland.
At UofA she met William Irvin Tizard, an engineering student from the copper mining town of Inspiration, Arizona, whom she married on Feb. 14, 1943.
Active in civic organizations, Barbara co-founded and was the first president of the Phoenix chapter of ARCS (Achievement Rewards for College Scientists) in 1975, was state president of the Junior Women's Clubs, a master-level bridge player and a volunteer with the Camp Fire Girls, the Boy Scouts and The Terraces retirement community library.
Barbara's toughness and dedication to speaking her mind, tempered with a passion for social gatherings, golf, Sidney Sheldon novels, buffets, detective shows, pinot grigio, travel and the merits of running a tight ship, will be remembered fondly by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by children Dr. Gary Tizard, Susan Fassett, Col. Julie Tizard and Will Tizard, grandchildren Jeff Fassett, Tiffany Fassett Gutierrez and Ava Maeve Joy Tizard and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by Lt. Col. Bill Tizard.
Private services are planned at Valley Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Phoenix ARCS scholarship funds.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019