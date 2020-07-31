1/
Barbara MacLeod
MacLeod, Barbara (Bobbi) passed away April 1, 2020. Born Erie, PA, June 4, 1935. A resident of AZ since 1949, graduate of St.Mary's High School & attended ASU. She was married to Joe Macleod (deceased) & the mother of twin sons,Timothy and Thomas. She has three granddaughters, Ame Lynn MacLeod, Dr.Bailey MacLeod, & Ezra Tuttle (MacLeod), with one great granddaughter, Macklyn Tuttle. A realtor for 34 years and Registrar for Paradise Valley High School for 16 years. She loved to travel the world, boating, camping and giving fabulous parties, and a member of the Elks Club of Sun City. Her final wish was to donate her body to research.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
