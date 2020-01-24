|
Barbara Mary Owings
Scottsdale - Barbara Mary Owings (nee Wisniewski), age 84, died after a short illness in Scottsdale, Arizona on January 17, 2020. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she was born in Chicago in 1935 and a 1953 graduate of Lourdes High School. Barbara went on to join the United States Air Force that year, where she served in the Air Force Weather Agency until 1955. She left active duty as a Corporal.
In October 1955, Barbara married Air Force Sergeant Virgil Walls Owings, Jr at McCord Air Force Base in Tacoma, Washington. After leaving the military, the couple settled in Columbia, MO.
Later, the couple moved with their family to the Chicago area, settling in Lombard, IL. During that time, Barbara earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Elmhurst College and her Master of Science in Special Education from the University of Illinois-Chicago.
Barbara worked as a special education teacher, and later with developmentally disabled adults. During that time, she moved with her family to St. Charles, Illinois, where she continued her work while also becoming involved in the equine community as both an avid horseback rider and volunteer in equine rescue. In 1985, the couple moved with their horses to Hidden View Ranch in the foothills of Cave Creek, Arizona where she resided until her death. The ranch is place she truly loved and cherished.
An active volunteer in every community in which she has lived, Barbara served as an officer on several park district boards, library boards and was the Commander of the American Legion Post 34 She was passionate about children's literacy, a volunteer reading tutor for many years. Barbara lived to serve her community in a quiet way, always willing to help those in need without fanfare.
She is survived by her husband, Virgil; their daughter Ruth Goodwin (John) of Cave Creek, AZ; their son Timothy Owings (Connie) of Prescott, Arizona; and Todd Owings (Jenifer) of Plainfield IL. Grandchildren Gabrielle, Alexander and Benjamin Owings. She is survived by her sister, Geraldine Hoop (nee Wisniewski) Preceded in death by her daughter, Laurie; parents Mary and Matthew Wisniewski and brother, Leonard Wisniewski.
Services were private. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Barbara's name to the AZ Humane Society, s or the Desert Foothills Library (Cave Creek AZ).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020